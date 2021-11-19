Kerry, the United States’ climate envoy, expresses optimism for increased US-China cooperation.

After signing a commitment to expedite action against greenhouse gas emissions, US climate envoy John Kerry expressed hope on Friday that Beijing and Washington would work more closely on the climate emergency.

Even as the rivals dispute over other combustible issues such as Taiwan, the former secretary of state emphasized cooperation at a gathering in Singapore.

“I hope that our collaboration will expand data sharing, increase option sharing, and start a very significant dialogue with the highest leadership of both of our countries,” Kerry said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

“China promised to collaborate with us to build out an ambitious — and those are the words — ambitious national action plan, which China must submit and begin implementing by COP 27 next year,” he continued.

The US-China agreement launched in Glasgow will see the world’s two greatest polluters aim to improve monitoring and mitigation in the fossil fuel, waste, and agriculture sectors, in addition to decreasing methane and carbon dioxide emissions, though the accord has been criticized for lacking specifics.

Around 100 countries signed an initiative earlier this month to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by the end of the decade, but China was conspicuously absent.

After carbon dioxide, methane is the second most important greenhouse gas. While it can be naturally emitted and absorbed by the ground, its emissions have increased dramatically as a result of industrialisation and agricultural development.

“The single greatest, fastest grab that we can make for dealing with this challenge,” Kerry said of methane reductions.

The United States has stated that it intends to be carbon neutral by 2050, whereas China has set a net-zero goal for 2060, with coal usage peaking in 2030.

However, Beijing has yet to detail how it plans to reach these objectives, and environmentalists have cautioned that China can effectively continue to increase emissions until 2030.

China and the United States reached an agreement on the margins of the COP 26 climate summit, which will see the world’s two largest economies form a working group and meet on a regular basis.