Kenya’s Firstborns Struggle With Mental Health Pressures Amid High Expectations

In Kenyan households, firstborn children bear a heavy weight of responsibility, often tasked with leading by example, excelling academically, and supporting family welfare. This societal expectation, which can foster a sense of pride, is also contributing to a growing mental health crisis among young people, as firstborns face overwhelming perfectionism, anxiety, and burnout.

The Weight of Expectation

Across Kenya, the firstborn child is seen as the family’s leader, carrying the burden of setting a flawless example for younger siblings. But beneath this veneer of privilege lies a complex set of pressures that can have severe emotional consequences. Experts warn that this pattern of behavior—often referred to as “firstborn syndrome”—is exacerbating a national mental health crisis. Children in this role are frequently expected to excel in every aspect of their lives, from school to work, without showing signs of struggle or weakness. In fact, the firstborn child is often considered the most responsible member of the family, receiving the lion’s share of parental expectations. According to Adlerian psychology, this stems from birth order dynamics that place the firstborn as a natural leader—responsible, reliable, and high-achieving—traits that are only intensified by cultural expectations in Kenya and other parts of Africa.

In Kenya, these pressures are further compounded by cultural and economic factors. Many firstborns, particularly sons, are expected to take on the role of family head, often seen as the future provider and protector. This cultural duty is linked to the phenomenon known as “black tax,” where firstborns, after achieving some level of success, are expected to support extended family members financially. This can include funding siblings’ education, covering medical bills for parents, and contributing to other family projects. The result is a financial burden that hinders personal growth, trapping many in a cycle of dependency and delaying their own financial goals.

For firstborn daughters, the pressures extend beyond the financial realm. These young women are often expected to be caregivers, mediators in family disputes, and surrogate parents, bearing the emotional and physical weight of their families from an early age. These gendered expectations can affect their mental well-being and overall development.

The Rising Mental Health Crisis

Excessive parental and societal expectations can have a detrimental effect on mental health, with perfectionism being a key contributor to anxiety, depression, and burnout. Studies indicate that perfectionism has been on the rise among young people over the past few decades, and it is strongly correlated with an increase in mental health issues. Nairobi-based psychologist Isaac Maweu points out that firstborns often struggle with “high-functioning anxiety,” a condition where they appear outwardly successful while dealing with constant internal worry and fear of failure. Symptoms may include insomnia, muscle tension, irritability, and a general sense of dissatisfaction with one’s performance. The pressure to be perfect can make seeking help seem like an admission of failure, causing many to suffer in silence.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Kenya ranks among the top African countries for mental health issues, with depression affecting a significant portion of the population. A 2017 report noted that one in four Kenyans may face a mental health disorder in their lifetime. The societal stigma surrounding mental health issues, coupled with cultural reluctance to openly discuss mental well-being, further complicates matters for those in need of support.

Efforts to address this growing mental health crisis require a concerted approach. Experts suggest that firstborns benefit from establishing healthy boundaries with family members, particularly when it comes to financial contributions. Rhina Namsia, a Nairobi-based financial consultant, advises firstborns burdened by “black tax” to engage in financial planning and clearly communicate what they can realistically offer without compromising their own financial security. For parents, the shift from expecting perfection to fostering effort and resilience is key. By emphasizing the value of personal growth and emotional health over flawless achievement, families can create a more supportive environment for their children.

Firstborns themselves must also learn to practice self-compassion. Recognizing that it’s okay to set boundaries, say no, and prioritize personal well-being is essential for avoiding burnout. Seeking professional help, such as therapy, is a crucial step for those struggling with perfectionism and anxiety, offering strategies to manage stress and improve mental health. As societal pressures on Kenya’s youth continue to grow, it is crucial to promote a culture that values mental health as much as academic and professional success—beginning with the firstborns, who are often the ones who feel the weight of those expectations the most.