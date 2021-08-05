Kenya’s First National Wildlife Census Leaves No Animal Behind

The fragile planes, which are secured to metal drums to prevent them from flying airborne by accident, are unlikely weapons in Kenya’s struggle to safeguard endangered species as it performs its first national wildlife census.

Unchecked poaching, growing human settlements, and climate change have all taken a toll on the world’s animal population, and central Kenya is no exception.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, African savanna elephants have been particularly heavily struck, with their numbers plummeting by at least 60% in the previous half-century (IUCN).

As a result, the pilots prepping their planes at Isiolo’s little airfield are aware that they are on the front lines of a struggle with far-reaching implications.

As he fastens Julius Kabete’s safety belt, pilot Chris Cheruiyot tells AFP, “Elephants are the key animals, but when you can locate (any) endangered species, you feel like the census is on the right track.”

Kabete will spend the next few hours counting Somali giraffes, Grevy’s zebras, oryxes, and other creatures as the couple cruise the windy skies and refuel their two-seater Aviat Husky aircraft at specially set up stations in the forest, with a camera and audio recorder dangling from his neck.

The complex project, which began in May, encompasses marine life and covers important species in more than 50 Kenyan national parks and reserves, as well as private and community conservancies.

Much of the data on the country’s wildlife population is collected on an individual basis by local advocacy groups or foreign conservationists, resulting in a scattershot approach to animal protection.

Furthermore, spotter training is sometimes both time-consuming and costly.

As a result, many scientists prefer to map species using models rather than tracking animals in the wild, according to Save the Elephants ecologist Iain Douglas-Hamilton.

“Rather than raw data, they publish modelled results,” he told AFP.

This makes the first census all the more crucial. Its findings will aid the East African country in developing a long-term strategy to preserve a prized treasure that is also a big tourist attraction.

However, statistics only convey half of the picture. The spotters must also keep track of the animals’ habits, such as where they feed, drink, and rest.

A team listens to audio files chronicling a day’s work at a hotel in Isiolo.

According to Fred Omengo, a biologist with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), preliminary statistics are already “extremely concerning,” as several of the animals were seen around drinking holes close to people’s houses, a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.