Kenya Wildlife Service Increases Park Fees for 2026: What You’ll Pay to See Lions

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced a significant hike in park entry fees for 2026, impacting some of the country’s most iconic wildlife destinations. The new fee structure, unveiled this week, aims to support sustainable conservation efforts but has sparked mixed reactions from local tourists and businesses.

From Nairobi National Park to the Maasai Mara, the revised charges will make it more expensive for both citizens and international visitors to experience Kenya’s natural heritage. KWS justifies the increase as necessary to fund the upkeep of park infrastructure, protect endangered species, and support anti-poaching initiatives. However, the timing of the hike has raised concerns as it coincides with rising living costs and a struggling local tourism sector.

New Fee Breakdown

The new rates differ based on the season and the park. Nairobi National Park, known as the only wildlife park within a capital city, has seen its entry fees adjusted to reflect its unique status. Visitors to Lake Nakuru and Amboseli National Park will also notice a hike, aimed at controlling visitor numbers and enhancing conservation efforts. However, the most significant increase has been implemented for the Maasai Mara, Kenya’s premier safari destination. The park’s fees are now structured to capitalize on the high-demand wildebeest migration season, making it the most expensive of all the parks.

Concerns Over Affordability

While KWS emphasizes that the increased fees are vital for conservation, the new charges are already being criticized by local tourists. “We love our parks, but KES 2,000 for a citizen is becoming a luxury,” said John Omondi, a frequent visitor to Nairobi National Park. The hike has also raised concerns among local hoteliers, who fear that the price increase will drive domestic tourists to cheaper alternatives, such as coastal destinations or neighboring countries like Zanzibar.

Despite these concerns, KWS maintains that the funds will be used to improve park facilities, maintain roads, and ensure that critical conservation efforts, including rhino protection, are sustained. For some, the fee increase represents a necessary contribution to the protection of Kenya’s wildlife. However, for others, especially those living in Nairobi, it presents another obstacle to enjoying the country’s natural beauty.