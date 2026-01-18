Kenya Shifts Management of Amboseli National Park to Kajiado County

Kenya has made a historic move in its conservation approach by transferring the day-to-day management of Amboseli National Park to Kajiado County, while maintaining national oversight through the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS). The change comes as part of a broader strategy to devolve conservation duties, making it the first national park in the country to embrace this model.

New Era of Co-Management

Under the new arrangement, which was formally approved by the Cabinet in November 2024, Kajiado County will oversee the park’s operations, including tourism and local employment initiatives. The KWS will continue to handle the critical roles of conservation and protection, such as security and anti-poaching efforts. This shift follows a presidential directive from August 2023 and aligns with a previous recommendation from UNESCO.

The move is designed to bring greater local involvement in managing Amboseli, one of Kenya’s most famous wildlife reserves, known for its large elephant population and stunning views of Mount Kilimanjaro. Kajiado’s Governor Joseph Ole Lenku emphasized the importance of integrating community efforts into conservation, which would also improve local livelihoods. A Transition Strategic Plan, launched in July 2024, outlines the park’s evolution into a third-generation model, blending sustainable tourism with conservation.

As part of the shift, Kajiado County has set up a semi-autonomous agency to handle the day-to-day management tasks, such as infrastructure development and community engagement. Meanwhile, KWS will offer technical support, ensuring the park’s ecosystem remains intact and protected.

Revenue Sharing and Future Prospects

In an unprecedented move, the national and county governments will equally share the park’s revenue, with 50% going to Kajiado County and the remaining 50% retained by KWS and the national treasury. This arrangement aims to ensure that local communities benefit directly from the park’s economic activity, fostering a more sustainable model for conservation.

Advisory committees, led by former Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti, played a pivotal role in confirming the legal feasibility of the transfer, which will see the formal asset handover completed after a 14-day public notice period. This arrangement is expected to establish a framework for other conservation areas across Kenya, where communities could gain more control over the management of their natural resources.

The decision to hand over the management of Amboseli is seen as a breakthrough in reconciling long-standing tensions between national and local interests. For Kajiado County, it offers both a significant opportunity for economic development and a challenge to manage one of Kenya’s most important ecosystems. If successful, the new governance model could set a global precedent for devolved conservation, ensuring that local communities and national agencies collaborate in preserving wildlife for future generations.