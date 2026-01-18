Kenya Marks Milestone with 100th Birth of Mountain Bongo Calf

The Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC) is celebrating a significant victory for conservation efforts with the birth of its 100th Mountain Bongo calf. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for the critically endangered species, which had once teetered on the edge of extinction.

From Extinction to Hope

On January 8, 2026, the latest calf was born, adding to the growing numbers of the elusive Mountain Bongo, a species known for its striking chestnut coat and spiral horns. The calf’s arrival is a testament to the success of a breeding and rewilding program that began over two decades ago with just 18 individuals brought back from U.S. zoos. In the past, fewer than 100 of these antelopes were believed to remain in Kenya’s forests, making their survival uncertain.

“Reaching 100 animals is a milestone that proves the viability of this project,” stated Dr. Robert Aruho, the conservancy’s head. He emphasized that the growth of the population offers hope for the species’ recovery and lays the groundwork for repopulating the mountain region with a genetically diverse herd. With this in mind, the MKWC plans to release several of these animals into the Mawingu Sanctuary, a protected wilderness area that offers the space and safety needed for the herd to thrive.

A Key to Ecosystem Health

Mountain Bongos are known for their role in maintaining the balance of the mountain ecosystem. As seed dispersers for indigenous trees, their presence helps sustain the forest environment. Despite their shy nature and the nickname “ghosts of the forest,” these antelopes are vital to the health of the region’s flora.

The significance of this achievement extends beyond conservation. The growing population of Mountain Bongos in Nanyuki is positioning Kenya as the sole place on Earth where tourists can reliably observe these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. As a result, this success is expected to boost the local economy, adding a unique and valuable draw to the country’s tourism industry.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General, Prof. Erustus Kanga, hailed the accomplishment as a win for both science and patience. He noted that the recovery of this species, once on the brink of extinction, symbolizes the power of sustained conservation efforts and public-private partnerships.

Looking ahead, the MKWC aims to continue its work in collaboration with private investors like tycoon Humphrey Kariuki, who has supported the project. The goal is not only to secure a future for the Mountain Bongo but also to use their recovery as a model for other species on the brink of disappearing forever.