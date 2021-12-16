Kenya is gripped by a severe drought, as seen by shocking photos of dead giraffes and cattle.

Thousands of animals have died as a result of a severe drought in Kenya, which has resulted in food and water shortages.

President Uhuru Kenyatta declared a national calamity on September 8 after officials in the country had been concerned about the dry conditions for months. He authorized government agencies to provide water and food help to affected households.

In addition, Kenya’s National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) produced a September drought advisory in which it said that due to inadequate rainfall, the vegetation condition was significantly worse than the same month last year.

A major vegetation deficiency has been detected in the counties of Garissa, Kilifi, Kwale, and Wajir.

Now, dramatic photographs of the drought’s devastating effects on local wildlife have surfaced.

Photojournalist Ed Ram captured starving animals including giraffes and livestock laying dead on the parched ground, often in groups, in widely afflicted areas of Kenya. Others who are still alive appear to be hungry.

sizes=”400px” source type=”image/webp” media=”(min-width: 0px)” This is a condensed version of the information.