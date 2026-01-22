Kenya Allocates Sh870 Million for Drought Relief to Vulnerable Households

In a critical effort to combat the escalating drought crisis, the Kenyan government has allocated Sh870 million (approximately US$6.7 million) to support over 132,000 households in eight drought-stricken counties. The funds, disbursed through the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP), are aimed at providing immediate relief to families in arid regions that have been severely affected by the ongoing dry conditions.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki called the situation “dire but manageable,” emphasizing the importance of continued intervention. The funds are intended to offer a temporary solution as the government prepares for potentially harsher conditions in the coming months.

Direct Cash Transfers Target Vulnerable Populations

The government has devised a strategy to ensure the aid reaches its intended recipients efficiently. Through partnerships with Equity Bank and KCB, the cash transfers will target the elderly, orphans, and individuals with severe disabilities, bypassing previous bureaucratic inefficiencies. The disbursement covers counties in Kenya’s North and North Eastern regions, including Turkana, Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Samburu, Isiolo, Garissa, and Tana River.

Among the counties receiving the largest allocations, Turkana is set to receive Sh287 million, followed by Marsabit at Sh151 million. This direct financial support will provide families with a one-off stipend of Sh5,400 per household—helping to secure food supplies for a few weeks as the country braces for a prolonged dry spell.

Long-Term Solutions Remain a Key Demand

While the immediate cash relief is welcomed, local leaders are calling for permanent solutions to address the root causes of the recurring drought. Many in the region, including a Mandera elder, have emphasized the need for sustainable infrastructure such as dams and irrigation systems. “We cannot survive on handouts every two years,” the elder said, pointing to the region’s dependence on temporary relief measures rather than lasting change.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has stressed the importance of preparing for an even harsher drought season ahead. “We know for a fact that a drought is coming,” Kagwe warned, urging the shift from reactive aid to proactive resilience measures. The government is not only providing food aid but also establishing animal feed reserves to protect the region’s livestock—critical to the economy of the arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) regions.

To further support the ongoing relief efforts, the government has pledged an additional Sh4 billion monthly to maintain the aid flow as the drought intensifies. However, without lasting rainfall or long-term solutions, the cycle of hunger and poverty in these regions remains an enduring challenge for Kenya.