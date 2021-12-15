Kentucky Desperate For Christmas Salve After Mega Tornado

Thousands of families in tornado-ravaged Kentucky are in crisis days before Christmas, including that of 13-year-old Andrew Humphrey, who was recently displaced by the worst storm in state history.

Andrew and his two older adolescent brothers join scores of others tossing debris from where their second-floor apartment used to be in the destroyed tiny town of Dawson Springs. Tuesday was spent completing the arduous and heartbreaking process of catastrophe cleanup.

For the time being, carolers, Santa, and Christmas tree ornaments are luxuries.

“I’m not too concerned about Christmas or presents,” the young adolescent, who is dressed in a grey trucker’s cap and neon-orange work gloves, told AFP, adding that he and his family are lucky to have survived the tornado. “I’m concerned about finding a place to live.” Families caught up in the swath of devastation left by Friday’s catastrophic tornadoes have experienced a surge in year-end worry. The tornadoes killed at least 74 people in Kentucky, displaced thousands, and left residents in a state of limbo.

Governor Andy Beshear’s wife, Britainy, inaugurated a state-wide gift giving program on Tuesday in an effort to relieve some of the stress and put smiles on the faces of children who have been left with little or nothing as a result of the devastating storm.

Donations have already begun to come in.

Hundreds of gifts — bicycles, Barbie dolls, train sets, skateboards, novels — are wrapped or bagged at the police station in Paducah, a nearby town spared from the twister’s devastation, in preparation for a massive distribution campaign that begins next week in time for the holiday.

Andrew, an ardent online player, says he’d like to repair his console, which was likely damaged by storm water.

He concedes, “It’d be lovely to acquire like a new Xbox and a TV,” as his mother smiles.

Cavvy, Ginny Watts’ four-year-old daughter, knows their house is “broken,” but she can’t comprehend the severity of the calamity or how it would affect their Christmas, according to Ginny Watts.

“I just hope we can make it special in some way,” Watts, 37, says outside her recently refurbished but lately demolished home to AFP.

“Baby, we’re going to have Santa Claus wherever we’re at,” Watts promises Cavvy when Cavvy inquires about seeing Santa.

"And at this time, we all know what Christmas is about," she continues, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the holiday. "It's not always about the toys and stuff like that." Debbie Cancler, 69, is still alive.