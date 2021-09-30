Keep up the pressure on climate change, says UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged young people to keep the pressure on world leaders up, applauding them for “setting a tremendous example” ahead of a crucial climate summit next month.

He told hundreds of young activists gathered in Milan that “the window of opportunity to mitigate the worst repercussions of the climate crisis is closing quickly.”

“We know what has to be done, and we have the resources to accomplish it. Young people have been in the vanguard of proposing good solutions, advocating for climate justice, and holding decision-makers accountable.”

The COP26 UN climate meeting, which opens on October 31 in Glasgow, is being described as critical to the 2015 Paris Agreement’s sustained success.

Through broad carbon cuts, the historic 2015 agreement pledges nations to keeping global temperature rises “well below” 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

Countries also agreed to aim toward a 1.5°C temperature limit.

However, in the six years since the agreement, emissions have continued to grow, and the latest set of national carbon-cutting commitments leaves the world on course to warm by a “catastrophic” 2.7 degrees Celsius this century, according to a UN report released this month.

Guterres encouraged delegates in Glasgow to align their emissions targets with a 1.5 degree Celsius target.

“This means they have to commit to net-zero by the middle of the century, with strong 2030 targets and transparent plans to meet them,” he said.

At COP26, the UN president also urged affluent countries to follow through on their promise to provide $100 billion per year to countries currently suffering from climate calamities.

In an unified communiqué to be presented to ministers meeting Saturday as part of pre-COP preparations, the activists in Milan will describe their priorities for climate action.

Guterres told the youth delegates, “Your unity and demands for action set a tremendous example.”

“National leaders must follow your lead and assure the ambition and results we require at COP26 and beyond.”

“Young people around the world are already suffering the price for their elders’ reckless actions,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country will host COP26, said via video link.

“There’s just enough time to put the brakes on now. We know what has to be done; now it’s just a matter of getting started. Change on the magnitude that we require is entirely feasible.”

“Coal, vehicles, currency, and trees,” Johnson summarized the summit goals.

"We want to get away from coal as a source of energy.