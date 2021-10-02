Kashmir’s beekeepers are fleeing to the south in search of warmth, honey, and money.

As the winter months approach, Kashmiri beekeepers like as Abid Hussain are gearing up for their annual journey south in pursuit of warmer climes, more honey, and higher payments.

As he prepares to transport his bee convoy hundreds of kilometers from the Himalayan region into the desert state of Rajasthan, Hussain puts protection gear on his arms and face.

Hussain, who transports his colonies 750 kilometers (465 miles) to enormous mustard fields at Sri Ganganagar on the border of Rajasthan’s Thar desert, adds, “Everything comes to a halt in Kashmir in winter, including nature.”

Hundreds of his fellow beekeepers go on the same autumn journey, traversing twisty mountain routes and the northern Indian plains in search of milder climates.

When an insect disease nearly wiped off the local population in the 1980s, a substitute European species – considerably more sensitive to the Himalayan cold – was introduced, honeymakers began making the journey.

Every year, hundreds of millions of bees feast on rich agriculture crops south of Kashmir, feeding a honey-making boom for beekeepers.

During Hussain’s stay in Sri Ganganagar, each hive can yield up to 9,000 rupees ($120) in honey, as he transfers tens of millions of bees.

The mustard producers are glad to have their crops pollinated for future harvests while the bees are fed.

According to Parvez Ahmad Sofi, a lecturer at Kashmir’s agriculture university, the annual trip is critical to the beekeepers’ survival.

“Migration protects bees from adverse weather, aids colony reproduction, and increases honey production,” he explained.

Without it, beekeepers can only collect two times a year, rather than four if they travel south.

Hussain will begin his journey north in February, stopping for two months in the old city of Pathankot near the Pakistan border.

He’ll rent land and wait for the lychee trees’ flowers to bloom in early April, giving him one more harvest before returning home.

However, authorities in the Kashmir Valley believe the region’s temperatures are rising, and unusual winter storms continue to pose a threat to the region’s biodiversity.

Last year, the region produced about 750 tonnes of honey, and while experts believe the region might produce much more, storms, warmer winters, and unexpected rainfall have hampered production in previous years.

According to Hussain, the changing climate in Kashmir has made the annual move more important to his livelihood.

“Hot weather can kill flowers and prevent bees from collecting nectar,” he explained.

