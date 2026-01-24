Kakamega Tops Ksh 11B Climate Fund Allocation for Rural Counties

The National Treasury has revealed the much-anticipated distribution of the Ksh 11.2 billion Climate Resilience Investment Grant, marking a significant step in addressing climate challenges in rural Kenya. Kakamega, Nandi, and Bungoma counties have emerged as the primary beneficiaries, securing large portions of the funds while urban centers like Nairobi and Mombasa miss out on this specific allocation.

This fund, mobilized under the Financing Locally-Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) program, is a vital lifeline for rural communities grappling with the impacts of climate change. With the World Bank contributing Ksh 5.7 billion and Germany’s KfW adding Ksh 1.2 billion, the grant is aimed at empowering counties to undertake key projects such as building water dams, planting trees, and creating sustainable agricultural practices.

The Distribution

Kakamega County leads the charge, securing Ksh 543.8 million. Known for its critical role in Kenya’s water tower ecosystem, Kakamega’s allocation is seen as a necessary investment in its vast rural areas. Following closely are Nandi and Bungoma, which received Ksh 403.8 million and Ksh 399.3 million, respectively. These funds are expected to support initiatives aimed at mitigating the effects of both drought and flooding, issues that have plagued these regions for years.

However, not all counties are part of the grant’s distribution. Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kiambu counties were excluded, as the grant is specifically targeted at rural wards with high climate vulnerability. These urban centers are eligible for other climate financing streams tailored to their unique challenges.

How the Grant Works

The allocation of the climate fund was based on a performance formula, with the key criteria being that 1.5% of a county’s budget must be allocated to climate action, and the existence of functional Ward Climate Change Committees. The funds are restricted for use on capital projects like water pans, solar-powered boreholes, and drought-resistant crop initiatives. The World Bank has implemented strict auditing processes, ensuring that the funds are not diverted for non-essential purposes.

As Kenya faces extreme weather conditions, including destructive floods and persistent droughts, this funding offers a crucial opportunity for the country’s most vulnerable regions to bolster their climate resilience. For farmers in places like Migori, which received Ksh 361.5 million, this allocation represents more than just financial support; it is the difference between survival and suffering.

Yet, there are concerns about the effectiveness of fund utilization. Climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti points out that while receiving the money is a step forward, the real challenge will be ensuring it is spent on the right projects in a timely manner before the next drought arrives. The responsibility now falls on the Ward Climate Change Committees to ensure the funds are used effectively, with many watching closely to see whether this initiative leads to lasting improvements or fades into a missed opportunity.