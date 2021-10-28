Kabul’s Bookstores Face an Uncertain Future.

The issue with this book, according to a retailer in Kabul, is not so much that it’s written by Michelle Obama, but that she’s not wearing a headscarf on the cover photo.

“Becoming,” the book by the former US first lady, is relegated to the back of the stack, waiting for an inquisitive reader.

In August, the Islamic fundamentalist Taliban took control of the city and declared Afghanistan an Islamic Emirate.

They have not yet ordered bookshops to close or imposed censorship, but there is a tense atmosphere in the air, and the economy is suffering.

Kabul’s book market, located near the university, was once a fashionable hangout for the city’s young intellectual set, but over half of the stores and stalls are now closed.

Others are open, but readers are in the dark since the lights have been turned off to save energy.

Before the city fell, business was good, says Abdul Amin Hossaini, a middle-aged bookseller with a knit pullover and big square spectacles.

“We used to have at least 50 customers or books sold every day,” he recalls.

“I was starting my goal of starting a children’s book publishing firm,” he continues, revealing how he was creating books about his two daughters’ life.

Between 1996 and 2001, vendors of “profane” publications were ordered to close, and some were ransacked, during the previous Taliban rule.

The movement’s warriors have not directly harassed the bookstores of Kabul’s Pol-e-Sorkh sector in the two months since their return, but the worry persists.

One stallholder, who desired anonymity, told AFP that he had removed from sale the popular writings of reformist Iranian theologian Abdolkarim Soroush.

However, the selection of Saadat Books, which specializes in English-language publications, is diverse.

There are sleazy tales from Los Angeles by the transgressive German-American poet and playwright Charles Bukowski alongside a dusty copy of Gustave Flaubert’s masterwork “Madame Bovary.”

Stacks of science fiction sit alongside texts by Israeli academic Yuval Noah Harari on human evolution.

“I’m shocked it’s still operating,” Mustafa Barak, a 23-year-old law student who visits once a week to feed his enthusiasm for ideas, admits.

He says, “I just want to keep learning new things, improving my knowledge, and having an intellectual existence.”

“We are in this predicament because we are unable to read. It is up to us to use what knowledge we have to combat this.” During his visit, he chose “The Art of Thinking Clearly” by Swiss entrepreneur Rolf Dobelli, a book on personal growth.

