Jupiter is smashed into by a massive space rock in this rare video.

Jupiter, the solar system’s largest planet, was hit by a space rock, and the resulting burst of light was intense enough to be seen by astronomers on Earth.

The impact occurred last week on October 15 at 9:24 a.m. EDT, and experts at Kyoto University in Japan were the first to notice it.

The PONCOTS observation system, which is part of the Organized Autotelescopes for Serendipitous Event Survey, was used by the researchers (OASES).

Still photographs and video footage of the impact have been released, showing how a white spot temporarily lights on Jupiter’s striped surface before slowly fading away.

To confirm that what they had observed was real and not a result of a telescope malfunction, the team asked fellow astronomers on Twitter if they had a telescope pointed at Jupiter at the same time.

They did, thankfully.

“A Japanese amateur astronomer reported another solitary identification of the same flash event,” Ko Arimatsu, assistant professor at Kyoto University’s Astronomical Observatory, told The Washington Newsday.

The amateur astronomer’s own video has been shared on Twitter.

The scientist believes the impact was caused by a tiny asteroid or a comet fragment slamming into the gas giant’s atmosphere. Despite the brilliance of the flare, preliminary estimates indicate that the asteroid was only a few to tens of meters in diameter.

It’s not uncommon for Jupiter to be hit by space rocks—Arimatsu told The Washington Newsday that the gas giant is expected to be hit between 10 and 60 times per year—but it’s much more uncommon for scientists to notice.

A similar occurrence occurred earlier this year, which was captured by an amateur astronomer.

The discovery was dubbed a “collision flash event candidate” by the Kyoto University researchers.

It was the 11th comet or asteroid hit on Jupiter since 1994, according to Sky & Telescope magazine.

In any event, it's far from the only prominent example.