Johnson, who is under pressure, skips a debate on the UK’s standards system in the House of Commons.

Despite days of sleaze and cronyism allegations against his government growing with new revelations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused requests to come before British legislators questioning the standards system on Monday.

MPs will undertake an emergency debate in response to growing requests for an independent investigation into allegations of apparent corruption and unethical behavior within the Conservative party and government.

It comes after outcry over plans last week to change parliament’s internal disciplinary process, which would have stopped a Tory MP from being suspended for 30 days for violating lobbying rules in a “egregious” way.

Although Johnson withdrew the unusual step within 24 hours, leading Owen Paterson, a legislator, to resign from parliament, it drew attention to a slew of claims about MPs’ conduct.

It also provoked a stinging rebuke from former Conservative Prime Minister John Major, who called the incident “shameful” and said it “tainted parliament’s character.”

Despite the escalating crisis, Johnson was in northeast England on Monday to see medical personnel receive Covid-19 supplements and flu vaccines as part of a “longstanding engagement,” as he put it.

His spokeswoman said he would travel by train the nearly 600-mile (965-kilometer) round trip, just days after he was chastised for traveling by private jet from the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow to a private London dinner with former Daily Telegraph colleagues.

Steve Barclay, a minister with primary responsibility for public standards, would represent the government in parliament, according to the spokesman, and was “the proper person to carry this forward.”

“What we need to do is look at the process,” Johnson said during a brief media appearance at the hospital, asserting that he would now focus on a bipartisan approach to improvements.

However, after previously demanding for more disclosures of Paterson’s correspondence with ministers about Covid contracts, Keir Starmer, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, accused Johnson of “running afraid.”

He tweeted, “Boris Johnson lacks the courtesy to justify or apologise for his acts.” “As always, his primary priority is self-preservation, not national interest.” The uproar over MPs’ behavior erupted over the weekend when it was revealed that the Conservatives had been “systematically” offering seats in the unelected House of Lords, parliament’s upper chamber that oversees legislation, to high-value donors.

