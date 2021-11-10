Johnson says he has “no excuse” for failing to reach an agreement on climate change.

After observers said a draft summit document failed to offer the emissions reduction needed to avoid catastrophic warming, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that countries have “no justification” for failing at the COP26 climate negotiations.

Negotiators are meeting in Glasgow to figure out how to keep the Paris Agreement’s objective of limiting global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius on track, even as countries throughout the world are hit by increasingly severe floods, droughts, and storms linked to rising temperatures.

“There’s really no excuse,” Johnson told reporters, “because we know what’s at risk here.”

He described it as “very upsetting” to see signatories to the landmark 2015 agreement “ching toward default now that vulnerable nations and future generations need payment immediately.”

“If we’re going to get there, we need a determined drive to bring us over the line,” Johnson said of the chances of an agreement with the summit set to end Friday.

On Wednesday, draft text “decisions” were released, providing the first concrete indication of where states stand after ten days of intense technical debate.

It comes after data from the United Nations revealed that commitments made thus far have failed to keep the globe on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, instead putting the world on track to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius this century.

The wording, which is subject to modification during ministerial talks, calls for countries to “revisit and improve” their decarbonization plans by next year, rather than the previously agreed-upon 2025 deadline.

A “ratchet” mechanism in the Paris Agreement requires countries to adjust their emissions plans every five years.

However, a number of significant emitters missed the deadline for submitting revised plans, known as nationally defined contributions, in 2020. (NDCs). Others submitted designs that were no more ambitious – or even less ambitious – than their original ideas.

Vulnerable countries argue that the next deadline, in 2025, is too far away to achieve necessary short-term carbon reductions.

Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius “needs significant and effective action by all parties in this critical decade,” according to the text.

“Rapid, profound, and persistent reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions are required to avoid the worst effects of warming,” the text stated.

The draft summit called on countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies,” which experts said was a “important first reference” of the fuels that cause global warming.

Previous climate conference decisions, as well as the Paris Agreement itself, include no mention of fossil fuels, instead focused on emissions.

However, the fossil fuel reference did not include a deadline, which led to some skepticism. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.