Johnson promises a ‘long overdue’ overhaul of the UK economy following Brexit.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed his Conservative Party supporters, promising a comprehensive overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labor following Brexit.

The Tory leader argues the short-term pain is worth it, despite panic shopping at gas stations, bare grocery shelves, and retailer warnings of a grim Christmas ahead.

According to excerpts given by the party, he is scheduled to remark in his conference-closing speech, “We are dealing with the biggest fundamental concerns of our economy and society.”

“The issues that no government has ever had the courage to address.

Johnson will add, “Because we are embarking now on the long-overdue change of direction in the UK economy,” guaranteeing no return to the pre-Brexit paradigm of “uncontrolled immigration.”

Instead, firms in the United Kingdom will need to invest in their employees and technology in order to propel the country “towards a high pay, high skill, high productivity economy.”

However, the shift will take time, so the government has reluctantly agreed to a limited number of short-term visas to entice truckers and poultry workers from Eastern Europe.

The government blames the coronavirus outbreak for the severe labor shortages plaguing the UK economy, rather than its uncompromising stance on Brexit.

However, the supply crisis threatens to derail Johnson’s conference speech, which will focus on “leveling up” economic development and “Global Britain” following the EU exit.

He is also scheduled to promote Britain’s climate efforts and the need for global cooperation ahead of the two-week COP26 climate summit, which begins on October 31 in Scotland.

Johnson rode an e-bike, sat aboard an electric tractor, and worked with a puzzle to put together a zero-carbon energy house while touring exhibitor booths at the conference on Tuesday.

Climate change, on the other hand, has been pushed to the backburner at the Tory conference as a whole.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak stated on Monday that leaving pandemic-related debt to future generations would be “immoral,” but he made no mention of preserving those descendants from a warming earth.

According to Rebecca Newsom, head of policy at Greenpeace UK, the exclusion was a “damaging indicator” ahead of COP26 in Glasgow.

“Putting more money into green infrastructure today would save a lot of money in the long run and create millions of new jobs across the UK,” she said.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss did not use the C-word – climate – in her speech on Sunday, despite promising to encourage "greener" and "clean" growth.