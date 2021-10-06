Johnson promises a ‘long overdue’ overhaul of the UK economy following Brexit.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed his Conservative Party supporters, promising a comprehensive overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labor following Brexit.

The Tory leader argues the short-term pain is worth it, despite panic shopping at gas stations, bare grocery shelves, and retailer warnings of a grim Christmas ahead.

According to excerpts given by the party, he is scheduled to remark in his conference-closing speech, “We are dealing with the biggest fundamental concerns of our economy and society.”

“The issues that no government has ever had the courage to address.

Johnson will add, “Because we are embarking now on the long-overdue change of direction in the UK economy,” guaranteeing no return to the pre-Brexit paradigm of “uncontrolled immigration.”

Instead, firms in the United Kingdom will need to invest in their employees and technology in order to propel the country “towards a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity economy.”

However, the transition will take time. Meanwhile, to entice truckers and poultry workers from Eastern Europe, the government has reluctantly consented to a limited number of short-term visas.

Johnson’s pledge to “leveling up” unequal development also clashes with the end on Wednesday of a weekly benefit boost for the lowest-paid workers, according to opposition parties and poverty campaigners.

As the prime minister finished his speech, adjacent protesters denounced “Tory lies” and played the Soviet/Russian national anthem loudly.

Johnson’s attempt to create a distinction between his administration and prior administrations that lacked “guts” ignores the fact that the Conservatives have been in power since 2010.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, on the other hand, who is widely regarded as the heir apparent to 10 Downing Street, is emphasizing the Conservative heritage of fiscal restraint.

The government blames the coronavirus outbreak for the severe labor shortages plaguing the UK economy, rather than its uncompromising stance on Brexit.

However, the supply situation threatens to derail Johnson’s conference speech, which will focus on topics such as leveling up economic growth across the UK and the future of “Global Britain” after the EU exit.

He is also scheduled to promote Britain’s climate efforts and the need for global cooperation ahead of the two-week COP26 climate summit, which begins on October 31 in Scotland.

Touring exhibitors’ stands at the conference on Tuesday, Johnson rode an e-bike, climbed aboard an electric tractor, and played with a puzzle to assemble a zero-carbon energy house.

