Johnson is being chastised in the UK for his ‘crass’ coal-closure remark.

On Friday, opposition leaders slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson for joking that former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s coal mine closures had given Britain an early start in combating climate change.

In the 1980s, Thatcher, who was in office from 1979 to 1990, fought a hard war with the coal mining sector, effectively putting it out of business by closing over 100 mines, wreaking havoc on towns across northern England and Wales.

One of the defining incidents of her tenure was a year-long strike by miners over closure plans in 1984-85, which eroded union influence and triggered her free market reforms.

On Thursday, Johnson made the remarks during a visit to an offshore windfarm in Scotland, where he discussed changes in the UK’s energy balance.

“We had a tremendous early start thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines around the country,” he continued, “and we’re now fast moving away from coal altogether.”

However, the remark may backfire with voters in northern England’s erstwhile mining heartlands, who swung from Labour to his Conservatives in the most recent general election in 2019, largely due to Brexit.

“Boris Johnson’s callous cheerleading of Margaret Thatcher’s coal mine closures, brushing off the catastrophic impact on those communities with a joke, shows just how out of touch he is with working people,” said Keir Starmer, Labour’s Westminster leader.

The comments were “crass and insulting,” according to Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford of the Labour Party, who said the closures caused “incalculable” damage to local communities.

Johnson did not meet with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during his two-day visit to Scotland, where anti-Tory sentiment remains high due to Thatcher’s policies.

Heavy industry and coal mining fell under Thatcher, and Scots were mostly opposed to her controversial flat-rate per capita “poll tax” in the late 1990s.

Communities across Scotland were “utterly devastated” by Thatcher’s loss of the coal sector, according to Sturgeon.

She has chastised Johnson for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his refusal to allow a second Scottish independence referendum.