Johnson calls for green investment in the post-Brexit UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked international investors to invest in post-Brexit Britain on Tuesday, as he attempts to rely on renewable energy for the country’s future prosperity.

The UK leader announced a?400 million ($552 million, 473 million euros) agreement with the Bill Gates Foundation to invest in new green technology at the Global Investment Summit in London.

The partnership, which would cost both parties?200 million, comes after Iberdrola, the Spanish renewable energy company, announced intentions to invest?6 billion in the UK’s largest offshore wind project late Monday.

Johnson is seeking to enhance his green credentials before hosting world leaders at a major UN climate change meeting in Glasgow next month. Johnson has set ambitions for the UK to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He also wants to increase investment to help the British economy expand as it deals with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, which have put burden on the logistics sector, labor market, and other areas.

Johnson promised government support for private investment in sustainable initiatives in his sales pitch, claiming that the UK was now “going in an exciting new direction with a green, industrial revolution, with new regulatory freedoms.”

However, certain government carbon reduction initiatives have been criticized for not going far enough.

From next year, homeowners in England and Wales will be eligible for a?5,000 subsidy as part of a?450 million scheme to assist them in replacing outdated gas boilers with low-carbon heat pumps.

However, experts pointed out that the funds will only cover 90,000 devices, and that reducing energy demand by improving home insulation would be a better choice.

Insulate Britain campaigners have been blocking motorways and other roads in recent weeks to draw attention to the issue.

The Gates Foundation partnership will focus on four major green technology sectors, and will be managed by the Microsoft co-Breakthrough founder’s Energy Catalyst arm, which was established in 2015 with private investors.

Green hydrogen, long-term energy storage, environmentally friendly aviation fuels, and so-called direct air capture, which captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, are among them.

Gates, who appeared with Johnson, said the joint investment will start next year and that he anticipated at least one of them would be “ready to scale” in five years and the rest in a decade.

"We're going to scale up and drive down the cost of these technologies that aren't yet economically viable, so we can get them to the same place we are."