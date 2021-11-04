Joe Exotic claims to have an aggressive kind of prostate cancer, so his symptoms are explained.

According to a letter sent by the Tiger King figure, Joseph Maldonado, also known as Joe Exotic, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Maldonado—who rose to popularity in the 2020 Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness—said in a letter to CNN that a prostate biopsy had been back with the diagnosis of aggressive cancer.

The tiger fanatic, who was convicted in 2019 on animal mistreatment charges and for his role in the assassination of longtime rival animal rights activist Carole Baskin, added: “I’m still waiting on the results of a few more tests. I don’t want anyone’s sympathy right now.” CNN quoted his lawyer as saying: “PSA is a blood test that is primarily used to detect prostate cancer. It was extremely high. He was finally able to acquire biopsies. They revealed the presence of cancer. In a jail setting, medical care is different, and there are fewer options.” Prostate cancer is the second most frequent kind of cancer in American males, behind skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society; 1 in every 8 men will be diagnosed with the disease.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of mortality among males in the United States, after lung cancer, with estimates indicating that 1 in 41 men in the country will succumb to the disease.

According to the Society, there will be 248,530 new cases of prostate cancer diagnosed in 2021, with 34,130 people dying from the disease this year.

Prostate cancer develops in the prostate, a walnut-shaped gland in men that produces seminal fluid, according to the Mayo Clinic. Though prostate cancer usually grows slowly and is limited to the prostate, some aggressive forms can spread quickly.

Prostate cancer is most easily treated when detected early, although it might be symptomless in its early stages, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Prostate cancer can cause symptoms such as difficulty urinating, decreased urine strength, and blood in the urine and sperm as it progresses. Prostate cancer can also cause erectile dysfunction and unexplained weight loss.

Other prostate cancer symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), include painful ejaculation and bone discomfort, particularly in the back, hips, or pelvis. This is a condensed version of the information.