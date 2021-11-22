Jerome Powell, known for bridging divides, will remain at the US Federal Reserve.

Jerome Powell, a rich Republican with no formal economics degree, earned Democratic President Joe Biden’s endorsement for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve on Monday.

The 68-year-old former investment banker has proven adept at navigating Washington’s political minefield, getting praise and condemnation from all quarters while maintaining the central bank’s independence.

Powell would lead the Federal Reserve for another four years if confirmed by the US Senate, with the task of managing the world’s largest economy through its recovery from the pandemic while ensuring employment are returned without further inflaming inflation.

Biden rejected requests from progressive Democrats to replace Powell with a more liberal nominee by re-nominating him.

“We can’t just go back to where we were before the pandemic; we have to rebuild our economy,” President Obama stated in a statement.

“I’m convinced that Chair Powell and (vice chair nominee Lael) Brainard’s focus on low inflation, stable pricing, and full employment will strengthen our economy more than ever before.”

Powell took over as chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2018 after President Donald Trump nominated him to succeed Janet Yellen. He then endured months of Trump’s vehement criticism for hiking interest rates.

Powell has since received praise for his commitment to ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach the most disadvantaged Americans, as well as for overseeing a shift in Fed policy to achieve this goal.

Liberals, on the other hand, have chastised him for failing to do more to rein in banks and contribute to the battle against climate change.

Powell, who likes the nickname “Jay,” managed to bring the Fed’s policy-setting committee’s inflation hawks and doves together during his tenure.

In his first year, he presided over four interest rate rises by the Federal Open Markets Committee, despite Trump’s public criticism accusing him of damaging the economy.

Powell and the Fed wasted no time when the Covid-19 outbreak hit American shores in early 2020.

By mid-March, the bank had lowered its benchmark rate to zero, as well as put out new lending facilities and a major bond-buying program, all in an effort to keep the US financial system from collapsing like it did in 2008.

These measures, combined with trillions in federal stimulus spending, were mainly successful in averting a more severe and long-lasting downturn.

The unemployment rate jumped to 14.8 percent in April 2020, but dropped to 4.6 percent this month, still more than a percentage point over the national average. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.