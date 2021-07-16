Jelly Donuts and Sardines enticed a baby bear stuck in a hospital tree to come down.

A newborn black bear was enticed down with jelly doughnuts and fish after climbing into a treat outside a North Carolina hospital.

After a bear spotted in a tree outside the Rex Healthcare hospital in Raleigh on Tuesday, authorities advised residents to stay away.

Police stated they were aware of the bear at Rex Healthcare and were working with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to ensure no one was injured, including the bear.

The bear had been stuck in the tree since around 1 a.m. local time on Tuesday, according to Raleigh police.

According to CBS17, an official placed jelly donuts and sardines near the tree on Tuesday night in the hopes of coaxing the bear down so it could depart on its own.

The bear descended from its perch about midnight on Tuesday. Before leaving the hospital premises, it ate some donuts.

WRAL.com claimed that the bear raced around the tree at 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday. The bear crossed the street, police said, and they were trying to make sure it was safe.

“I was telling someone earlier, at least it’s not a cobra,” Karen Alexander, a hospital visitor, told CBS17.

Raleigh police christened the 18-month-old bear, who weighed between 70 and 80 pounds, Rex, according to WRAL. Abrasions on the bear’s skin appeared to be the result of skin friction, most likely from a car accident.

The donuts were purchased from Krispy Kreme, and the raspberry jam was squeezed around the tree, according to Greg Batts of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. He then formed a trail for the bear with the doughnuts and sardines.

“I tossed all this food out in the base of this tree, and he’s laying up there in that tree, just smelling that,” Batts explained.

“It’s just coming up into his nostrils, and you just have to say, ‘I’m getting down out of here, I’m going to grab some doughnuts, and I’m getting out of town.’”

Vehicles are the leading cause of mortality for bears, according to District Wildlife scientist Colleen Olfenbuttel, and she fears Rex will be hit by one.

N.C. Wildlife’s Brad Howard told WRAL that he believes it. This is a condensed version of the information.