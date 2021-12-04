Jeff Passan, MLB Insider for ESPN, discusses technology.

MLB insider and ESPN reporter Jeff Passan is one of the few people who has his finger on the pulse of what’s going on in Major League Baseball at any given time. Passan has become a vital source for anybody looking for baseball news and information throughout the year, from breaking trade transactions to commenting on social issues surrounding ball clubs.

I checked in with Passan, who is always visible on TV and social media, to ask about the gear and gadgets that have enabled him work through the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the social media tools and apps he finds useful. Because technology pervades every business, I asked him what aspect of technology he sees as a crucial component of Major League Baseball in the future.

What’s the best way to do remote TV or video spots? What are some of the devices that are used? I was perplexed when I realized that instead of a camera, I would have an iPad in my home. I had no idea the TVU [Anywhere] software and the iPad’s front-facing camera were capable of producing a broadcast-quality image.

I use a flip phone to call in for audio, which is always entertaining, and a custom-molded earpiece, which is a requirement because my ears are bad and conventional IFB [interruptible foldback]ear cones don’t fit. I have illumination in the ceiling, but whenever I go on the road with a kit, I try to bring a ring light with me, because hotel room lighting is never underestimated.

What technological improvements in Major League Baseball currently pique your interest?

While I’m a proponent of robot umpires and believe we’re coming closer to the day when they appear in Major League Baseball, the current technology that fascinates me the most is geared toward batters.

Pitchers have had an advantage in the technology race for years, thanks to high-speed cameras and radar systems that allow them to objectively analyze their pitchers while also encouraging them to tinker with their pitches at such a small level that they’re inventing new, optimal pitches. The same approach is now being applied in the opposite direction.

Pitching machines have been developed by a number of companies that use data from major league pitches to reproduce them. I’d want to see a. This is a condensed version of the information.