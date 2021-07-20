Jeff Bezos, the World’s Richest Man, Launches Into Space

Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, spent a few minutes in space on Blue Origin’s first human voyage on Tuesday, a watershed moment for a budding industry attempting to make the final frontier accessible to wealthy visitors.

“This capsule has a very happy group of people,” Bezos remarked after the spaceship landed in the west Texas desert after a 10-minute journey to the Karman line and returned.

The four-person crew shared high-fives and hugged family members who had gathered at the landing spot to greet them.

The New Shepard spacecraft had previously reached an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers), allowing occupants to feel weightless while studying the Earth’s arc.

“It’s dark up here,” remarked Wally Funk, a pioneering female aviator who accompanied Bezos, his brother, and 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen, who became the world’s youngest astronaut.

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, completed the journey on July 11, barely defeating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a battle of billionaires.

Blue Origin, on the other hand, had larger objectives, both in terms of the altitude to which its reusable New Shepard vehicle would ascend in comparison to Virgin’s spaceplane and in terms of its ambitions.

Bezos, who is 57 years old, launched Blue Origin in 2000 with the idea of one day creating floating space colonies with artificial gravity where millions of people will work and live.

Today, the business is working on a New Glenn heavy-lift orbital rocket as well as a Moon lander that it hopes to sell to NASA.

The New Shepard suborbital rocket, named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space, had completed 15 uncrewed flights to put it through its paces and test safety measures.

The launch was slightly delayed, and took place at 1312 GMT from Launch Site One, a remote location in the west Texas desert about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the nearest town, Van Horn.

“While it may have appeared simple today, it was anything but simple,” said Gary Lai, New Shepard’s principal designer.

The winner of a $28 million auction for a seat, who had “scheduling issues” and will fly on a later flight, was noticeably absent.

Daemen’s father, the CEO of a private equity business, came in second in the bidding, allowing his adolescent son to become the firm’s first paying customer.

New Shepard rocketed into orbit at speeds exceeding 2,300 mph (3700 kph) utilizing a liquid hydrogen-liquid oxygen engine with just water vapor as a waste.

When the capsule had gotten high enough, it parted from its booster.