Japan’s Prime Minister, Yoshihiko Kishida, faces five challenges.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have a lot on his plate as he begins a new term as leader of the world’s third-largest economy, from combating the virus to dealing with geopolitical concerns and working toward Japan’s climate goals.

Here are some of the difficulties Kishida will have to deal with:

Kishida has vowed “large-scale” support to combat the pandemic’s economic effects.

After two years of on-and-off restrictions that have stifled the tourism and entertainment industries, businesses are waiting for further information.

Kishida has stated that he wants to adjust previous Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” policy, which comprises large government spending, monetary easing, and red tape reduction.

However, he has promised a more equitable distribution of economic advantages across society, claiming that he intends to “build a new capitalism.”

Even though no rigorous lockdowns have been imposed since the epidemic began, daily virus cases in Japan have dropped from record highs in August.

Experts credit a remarkable increase in vaccination rates, with over 70% of the population now completely immunized and booster doses scheduled to begin in December.

Despite the lifting of restrictions on nightlife and crowd sizes, Japan’s border remains closed to most foreign nationals.

Because of his virus response, Kishida’s predecessor Yoshihide Suga’s popularity plummeted, showing the challenge of balancing public health and economic considerations.

However, the incoming Prime Minister has stated that fighting Covid-19 will be his “top priority.”

The new term of Kishida begins amid strong regional tensions.

In recent weeks, North Korea has launched multiple missiles, while an increasingly assertive China has increased its military drills in the Pacific.

Tokyo’s ties with Moscow and Seoul are similarly fragile, particularly over historical and territorial conflicts.

Japan has begun to be more forthright about its concerns over Taiwan, and Kishida has stated that he plans to meet with key allies “as soon as possible.”

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party has stated that it intends to boost, potentially even double, the country’s military budget — a contentious subject given that the country’s postwar constitution restricts the military’s function to a defensive one.

Japan is frequently chastised for its reliance on fossil fuels, in part due to the fact that several of its nuclear reactors have been shut down since the Fukushima disaster a decade ago.

Former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama set a 2050 timeline for the government to become carbon neutral, reaffirming the country’s climate change goals.

Kishida has stated that he will "take a prominent role in striving towards zero emissions in Asia" and is planning a trip.