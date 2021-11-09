Jaguars and Giant Eagles are threatened by Amazon deforestation.

Brazilian researcher Fernando Tortato examines the bank for indications of Ousado, a jaguar badly burned in terrible wildfires last year as he paddles gently upriver through the Pantanal, the world’s largest tropical wetlands.

Conservationist Roberto Eduardo Stofel peers through his binoculars a thousand kilometers (600 miles) to the north, at the rapidly receding edge of the Amazon rainforest, monitoring a baby harpy eagle sitting alone in a giant nest, its parents apparently out searching for increasingly difficult-to-find food.

Two of the most iconic species threatened by the Amazon’s increasing devastation are the sleek, regal jaguar and the breathtakingly powerful harpy eagle. The Amazon’s breathtaking biodiversity is on the verge of collapsing as the world’s largest rainforest approaches a “tipping point.”

According to scientists, this is the point at which a vicious cycle of deforestation, wildfires, and climate change could cause the rainforest to die off and turn into savannah, wreaking havoc on its more than three million plant and animal species.

The impact is already being felt by the jaguar and the harpy eagle.

Ousado, a four-year-old boy weighing 75 kilograms (165 pounds), was injured a year ago when wildfires ravaged the Pantanal, exacerbated by the region’s worst drought in 47 years.

The region, which is located just south of the Amazon, is recognized for its beautiful fauna, which attracts visitors from all over the world.

Last year’s flames destroyed nearly a third of it, killing or injuring countless animals, including Ousado, who was discovered with third-degree burns on his paws and was hardly able to walk.

Veterinarians brought the large black-and-yellow spotted cat to an animal hospital, treated him, and then released him back into the wild with a tracking collar to watch his progress, which is going well.

According to Tortato, the devastation of the Pantanal is inextricably related to the destruction of the Amazon.

The 390 billion trees in the rainforest produce water vapor, which causes rain to fall across most of South America, a phenomenon known as “flying rivers.”

These “rivers,” which can appear as wisps of mist racing aloft before accumulating into gigantic clouds that like cotton streams, are thought to carry more water than the Amazon River itself, according to scientists.

“The rainfall that would normally arrive in the Pantanal via the ‘flying rivers’ has lessened,” says Tortato, 37, of conservation group Panthera, as humans raze the forest for farms and pastureland.

The jaguar, the Americas’ largest cat, is classified as “near threatened” and maintains a stronghold in the Amazon.

Over the last two decades, its population has decreased by an estimated 20 to 25 percent.

