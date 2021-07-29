Ivindo Park in Gabon has been designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

On Wednesday, Gabon’s Ivindo National Park was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in honor of the country’s achievements in preserving biodiversity and combating climate change.

The park is the second nature reserve to be classified in this small central African country, following Lope Park in 2007. The country is 90 percent covered by forest and is noted for its efforts to preserve its natural heritage.

The addition “rewards Gabon’s efforts to safeguard its forests, which play a major role in the fight against global warming,” President Ali Bongo Ondimba tweeted.

Gabon became the first African government to be compensated by foreign money to continue its efforts to combat deforestation on its own at the end of June.

The forest elephant, gorilla, chimpanzee, leopard, and three species of pangolin live in the 300,000-hectare (740,000-acre) park, which is presently threatened.

According to UNESCO, certain portions of the site have been minimally studied.

Gabonese authorities have had a relatively sophisticated policy to safeguard the Central African rainforest, dubbed “the second lung of the planet” after the Amazon, for some years.

It includes 13 national parks and 20 marine protected areas, which account for 11% of its total land area. Gabon is home to roughly 60% of Africa’s remaining forest elephants, which have lately been classified as critically endangered.