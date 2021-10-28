‘I’ve never seen anything like that,’ says an astronaut on climate disasters in 2021.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has had a unique perspective on the climate-related catastrophic disasters that have ravaged the earth over the last six months from his perch 400 kilometers above the surface.

Pesquet recently completed his second trip on the International Space Station, an experience that taught him a newfound respect for Earth’s fragility.

He spoke with AFP ahead of the UN climate summit, which begins on October 31, and shared his hopes and anxieties for the future of the globe.

Massive storms and forest fires have wreaked havoc. I’ve never seen anything like it: massive fires with plumes of smoke visible for days and days from space.

It was mind-boggling to consider the amount of energy it released and the damage it did to anyone unfortunate enough to be caught in its path.

We’d never seen so many spectacular tropical storms before — you could virtually see into the cyclone’s eye. They’re massive clouds with incredible strength that are appearing more frequently and wreaking havoc.

Without a doubt. Looking out the window of your spacecraft at the planet makes you think. You only need to see it once: just attaining that distance, witnessing the fragility of the atmosphere, that thin bubble that makes life possible in the emptiness of space, that wonderful oasis — it changes your life.

You can’t help but be concerned when you witness long-term changes — sometimes it takes more than five years to notice them.

That is why I became an ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, as well as an advocate for a variety of environmental causes.

The notion that we might not be able to establish an international accord and that economic concerns will take precedence over environmental concerns.

It’s a completely blinkered perspective. Profits are directly endangered by climate change in the long run. You think the priorities are wrong and we’re in peril when you see the Great Barrier Reef not on the list of endangered places due to Australian government pressure.

The first step is to listen to the professionals who have committed their careers to offering local, regional, national, and worldwide answers. We must make every effort to find solutions.

The first step is to listen to the professionals who have committed their careers to offering local, regional, national, and worldwide answers. We must make every effort to find solutions.

The most pressing challenge at hand is to reduce carbon emissions. Renewables and carbon-free energy must be prioritized. And that necessitates punitive measures as well as international commitments for which countries can be held responsible.