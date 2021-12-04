It’s time to start thinking about aging as a risk factor that can be controlled.

In November 2021, Genflow Biosciences, a preclinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies, will become the first European company of its kind to go public.

Their treatments are aimed at slowing down the aging process and delaying the onset of age-related disorders.

This comes at a critical time for such research to be encouraged, as most of the industrialized world is dealing with the effects of an ageing population.

In the year 2019, there were 703 million people aged 65 and up in the world, with this figure expected to quadruple to 1.5 billion by 2050. A falling working-age population (and hence fewer individuals paying income tax despite more people claiming pension benefits), rising healthcare costs, and a significant slowdown in the economy are all challenges.

Fortunately, this comes at a time when medical knowledge of the systems that control aging is quickly expanding, to the point that ageing is now being considered a risk factor for disease that may be addressed. However, the business that is capitalizing on this is young and underfunded, which, along with the time-critical concerns of aging populations, should serve as motivation to encourage this type of research and invest in related entities.

By 2050, the world’s population is expected to reach roughly 10 billion people, up 2.3 billion from now. Not only that, but the bulk of them will have a significantly longer life expectancy. Furthermore, the elderly to working-age population ratio will shift dramatically in favor of the former, with the number of elderly individuals per 100 working-age people nearly tripling by 2060 compared to 1980.

As a result, by 2060, the working-age population of Greece, Korea, Japan, Poland, and Lithuania will have shrunk by 10%, with Greece, Korea, Japan, Poland, and Lithuania losing the most – by 35 percent or more. Australia, Israel, and Mexico, on the other hand, are expected to have 20 percent growth apiece.

The pension system will bear the brunt of the burden created by the aging population. Despite rising retirement ages around the world, many individuals are not saving enough for their longer lives, and working at a later age has become increasingly difficult. By 2050, a combination of these variables is expected to result in a $400 trillion deficit.

Genflow Biosciences plc is a UK-based anti-aging biotech company that conducts research and development (R&D).