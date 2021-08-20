It’s Possible That Comet ATLAS Was Part Of A Prehistoric Comet.

A bright comet may have dazzled our forefathers 5,000 years ago when it arrived in the sky. How do scientists know that such a primitive comet existed in the first place? Comet ATLAS and its sister, which has now destroyed, may have the answers.

The Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Hawaii identified comet ATLAS (C/2019 Y4) on Dec. 29, 2019, and it quickly piqued people’s interest as “one of the most stunning comets” in the last 20 years. However, instead of becoming brighter, it became dimmer, and observations revealed that it had actually broken apart.

More than a year after the comet’s disintegration, it’s still proving to be fascinating. In fact, NASA announced this week that comet ATLAS could have been a fragment of the prehistoric comet.

The fact that comet ATLAS followed the same “railroad trajectory” as a comet spotted in 1844, according to NASA, is a clue.

Amateur astronomer Maik Meyer was the first to notice the connection between the two comets, according to NASA.

This shows that the two comets came from the same parent comet, according to the agency, which cited a study by Quanzhi Ye of the University of Maryland. They most likely came from a comet that passed by 5,000 years ago in this case.

According to Hubblesite, “the belief is that the comet at least broke into two parts, which would not return to the Sun along the same orbital course until 5,000 years later.” “The huge comet of 1844, which was nearly as bright as the brightest naked-eye star, Sirius, can be related to this forensic evidence.”

So, what happened to these brothers and sisters? Comet ATLAS destroyed after it traveled around the sun in 2020, as we now know. This occurrence was dubbed “strange” by Ye because it disintegrated farther from the sun than its potential parent comet. It disintegrated at a distance of 100 million miles from the sun when its “hypothesized” parent comet broke apart at a distance of 23 million miles, which the agency observed was even closer than Mercury.

“How did it survive the last journey around the Sun 5,000 years ago if it broke up thus far from the Sun?” In a NASA press release, Ye stated, “This is the major question.” “It’s quite odd since it’s something we wouldn’t expect. It’s the first time a member of the long-period comet family has been seen splitting up before passing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.