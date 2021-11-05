‘It’s Just Crazy,’ says a Bald Eagle that was caught on camera fighting in a Minnesota street.

People conflicts are nothing new to police personnel. On Wednesday afternoon, however, police in Plymouth, Minnesota, had to deal with a far more uncommon incident: two battling bald eagles.

Two eagles fought on the ground in the midst of a municipal crossroads, prompting residents to contact the cops. As a small crowd gathered, one cop, Mitch Martinson, arrived on the scene in an attempt to break them up.

In a Facebook post, the Plymouth Police Department said: “It’s impossible to predict what call may come in next for Plymouth police officers. Two bald eagles were caught together on a Plymouth street yesterday, according to police.” “The eagles were able to disentangle themselves and fly away with a little help.” When Martinson got the report about the birds, he was doing traffic enforcement outside a high school.

“We have de-escalation strategies,” the officer told local CBS affiliate WCCO. “But I’ve never used them on eagles or other animals.”

Martinson arrived to the scene unsure of how to deal with the situation, but he was able to obtain body cam footage of the birds.

“I was attempting to figure out what I should do next. And who should I call? “Martinson remarked.

Finally, he contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center, who confirmed the birds were most likely fighting for territory.

“I’ve never been so close to an eagle before, and their talons are considerably larger than I expected. So if you approach too close, they could seriously injure you “CCX Media spoke with Martinson.

“I’ve never received a call like this before. It isn’t something we practice. So, yes, I was certainly thinking outside the box. I wanted to make sure they didn’t have any injuries to their wings or beaks initially.” According to the cop, he saw on an Animal Planet broadcast that covering a bird’s eyes can help calm them down. He attempted to use this strategy with the assistance of a local homeowner, but the birds flew away.

One of, stated the cop. This is a condensed version of the information.