It’s a serious problem that Americans aren’t getting enough booster shots.

Only 25% of individuals in the United States have had a COVID booster vaccine, despite the fact that daily cases have surpassed 100,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) modified its vaccine guidance on November 29, recommending that anyone aged 18 or older get a booster shot six months after receiving their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after receiving their initial J&J shot.

Due to the new development of the Omicron COVID variation, booster doses have become even more important, according to the CDC, which “further underlines the necessity of vaccination, boosters, and preventative measures.”

Meanwhile, from December 3 to 5, the seven-day moving average of new daily COVID cases in the United States topped 100,000 for three days in a row.

Despite the fact that booster dosages are advised, uptake remains poor. According to CDC data, 25.4 percent of Americans aged 18 and up chose to obtain the booster.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted in November, roughly 53% of all respondents said they would be likely to get a booster shot or had already received one.

Republicans fared worse, with only 36% of those polled saying they would get the boost, compared to 77% of Democrats.

“With waning immunity and the emergence of new, likely more transmissible variants, there is concern about an ongoing and worsening surge leading to an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” said Dr. Uzma Syed, a partner at South Shore Infectious Diseases Travel Medicine Consultants in Long Island, New York. “Vaccine apprehension persists for a variety of reasons, including widespread misinformation and deception.” This hesitation concerns Dr. Saket Kottewar, clinical assistant professor in the department of medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

“When you compare all past surges, the clear-cut benefits of the primary vaccine series were the key reasons behind the overall decreased hospitalizations or severe sequelae of COVID infection during the recent spike,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“To slow down the next COVID outbreak and safeguard the susceptible population, we’d have to employ every tool at our disposal.” Our vaccination campaign—both the primary and booster series—will be successful. This is a condensed version of the information.