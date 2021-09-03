‘It Would Be a Shame to Put It in a Pot,’ says a fisherman who catches a rare blue lobster.

Off the east coast of Scotland, a fisherman caught a rare, vivid blue lobster.

On Thursday morning, Ricky Greenhowe, 47, snagged the remarkable crustacean in waters near Aberdeen.

Greenhowe was fishing on his Skua when he noticed the strange lobster in a creel (a type of cage used to collect crustaceans) and reeled it to the surface.

Since he was a teenager, the 47-year-old has been fishing in the waters off Aberdeen.

Greenhowe told BBC Scotland, “I recognized it right away and put him in a box by himself.” “I’ve been fishing since I was 14 and have never seen one before.”

The lobster would be donated to a local aquarium, according to the fisherman. He stated that if the animal does not find a new home, he will release it into the ocean.

“It would be a pity to put it in a pot because it is so rare,” Greenhowe remarked.

The chances of landing a vivid blue lobster are thought to be roughly one in two million. However, Robert Bayer, a University of Maine professor of animal and veterinary sciences, recently told the BBC that this amount is just a “guess.”

In a 2016 interview, he added, “No one truly understands the chances of this happening.”

Greenhowe caught a blue lobster in Scotland that measured roughly 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms). A normal-colored lobster of this size, according to the fisherman, would cost roughly £25 ($35).

He went on to say, “It’s not about the money; it should live on.”

Lobsters from Europe are often dark or dismal blue in appearance, with some seeming practically black. The crustaceans turn a characteristic orange-red “lobster” color when cooked.

Lobsters found off the Atlantic coast of North America are typically murky, greeny-brown in color.

However, even American lobsters have been known to seem vivid blue in hue. According to National Geographic, the color of vivid blue lobsters is caused by a genetic flaw that leads their bodies to produce too much of a specific protein.

Two American fishermen caught a blue lobster off the coast of Portland, Maine, in August, according to CBS 13. On August 18, Captain George Stover and Sternman Joseph Parker of the boat Karen Marie caught the lobster, which they later released.