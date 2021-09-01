Israel has promised to investigate a group accused of selling governments Pegasus spyware.

Israel’s foreign minister has agreed to look into a cyberespionage firm accused of selling nations Pegasus spyware, which is then used to spy on journalists, dissidents, and other civilians.

Pegasus is a spyware program developed by the Israeli technology firm NSO Group that surreptitiously infiltrates a target’s mobile phone, gaining access to data, email, contacts, and even the phone’s camera and microphones. Governments have purchased Pegasus for law enforcement purposes.

Foreign journalists were told by Yair Lapid that the government intends to step up efforts to ensure that spyware does not slip into the wrong hands, but that the government has limited control over how defense exports are used by clients.

“Once you sell a jet, a cannon, a gun, a missile, or a Pegasus, it goes to the government that bought it,” Lapid explained. “As a result, we’re doing everything we can to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. However, no one can totally defend the other side after it has been sold.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Israel, according to Lapid, is dedicated to enforcing and enhancing measures to prevent the misuse of all weapons.

“We’re going to take another look at this,” Lapid added. “We’re going to make sure, or try to make sure, that nobody misuses anything we sell, to the extent that is possible.”

Governments have allegedly utilized NSO’s main spyware program, Pegasus, to spy on dissidents, journalists, human rights activists, and maybe even leaders of state, according to reports.

The National Security Organization (NSO) has denied any misconduct. Pegasus is only sold to governments and is used to catch criminals and terrorists, according to the company.

All arms exports, including cyber goods, are regulated by Israel’s Defense Ministry. After France stated it was looking into concerns that President Emmanuel Macron was targeted by Moroccan security agents using Pegasus spyware, the ministry claimed it had sent a team to meet with NSO representatives in late July.

Morocco has refuted the allegations, and the National Security Office (NSO) has stated that Macron’s phone was not targeted.

Lapid linked cyber exports to traditional arms sales, adding he was aware of the “rumors” about NSO. Despite the numerous precautions in place, he stated that This is a condensed version of the information.