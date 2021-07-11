Is your dog a bad dog? According to research, there is a link between superbugs and man’s best friend.

Antibiotic-resistant “superbugs,” which the World Health Organization has identified as one of the top global hazards to public health, are often associated with hospital settings.

However, new research suggests that a less obvious source could be the family dog.

After discovering antibiotic-resistant germs in a variety of raw dog foods, researchers warned of a “international public health risk” on Sunday.

The researchers claimed in a press statement for their study, which will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, that “the practice of feeding dogs raw food may be fueling the growth of antibiotic resistance bacteria.”

Resistant to a last-resort antibiotic may be passed between companion dogs and their owners, according to separate research to be presented at the same conference.

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria can make minor injuries and common diseases fatal.

Overuse of such medications in humans and agricultural animals has increased resistance in recent years.

In the dog food study, a team from the University of Porto looked for Enterococci bacteria in 55 samples of dog food from 25 brands, including 14 raw frozen types.

The bacteria can dwell in human and animal intestines without harm, but it can be hazardous in other regions of the body and is antibiotic resistant.

Drug-resistant Enterococci were identified in all of the raw dog food samples, including bacteria resistant to the last-resort antibiotic linezolid.

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria detected in raw dog food were found to be similar to those found in hospital patients in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands, according to genetic sequencing.

“Human-dog contact and the commercialization of the examined brands in different countries offer an international public health risk,” researcher Ana Freitas stated.

“European authorities must raise awareness about the potential health concerns associated with feeding raw diets to pets, and dog food manufacturing, including ingredient selection and hygienic practices, must be reviewed.”

She went on to say that after handling pet food and disposing of feces, dog owners should wash their hands.

Another team from Portugal examined pet owners and animals from 80 households for bacteria with the mcr-1 gene, which confers resistance to the last-resort antibiotic colistin, in a separate study that has yet to be published in a medical journal.

The 126 humans were all in good health, while half of the 102 pets tested had skin or urinary tract infections.

Bacteria containing mcr-1 were discovered in four humans and eight dogs, and the gene was detected in both in two families. Brief News from Washington Newsday.