Is This Meal Kit the Best Way to Smoke Meat? Tasting Traeger Provisions

Now, if Traeger could make smoking a brisket as simple as ordering a brisket meal kit through its new Traeger Provisions website, the business would be on to a winner. Regrettably, the 10- to 14-hour smoking marathon required for succulent, tender meat remains in place. Traeger’s new Provisions meal kits, on the other hand, eliminate all of the extra inconveniences associated with smoking meat for a large number of people.

Traeger’s version of a meal kit service differs slightly from Blue Apron’s or Hello Fresh’s, mostly in terms of scale and regularity. The goal is to transform anyone who owns a Traeger smoking BBQ become a pitmaster, not to convince them to cook brisket every week. Despite the fact that the scale of these dinners may appear daunting, the kits make them accessible to people of all skill levels. A single box contains the steak, two sides, sauces, condiments, and thorough directions.

I opted to try brisket for the first time despite having no prior familiarity with the meat. On a Thursday, I needed to start the thawing procedure, followed by the fat trimming and seasoning for our Sunday evening feast. The entire planning process is extensive, which might be scary. Let’s talk about what Traeger is offering and who it’s for before I talk about how the meat I cooked turned out.

TL;DR

Advantages:All-in-one meat smoking kit

Meat of exceptional grade

Cons: Expensive price

At the start, there were only a few food options.

Traeger is the place to go.

Food Options at Traeger Provisions

Traeger has already started selling sauces and rubs for meats that are cooked on their smoker barbecues. The next logical step was to offer the meat as well as the accompanying dishes. The company’s version of prepared meal kits called Traeger Provisions. You’ll still need to cook the meat, but almost everything else is covered, even snacks to enjoy while the dinner cooks.

Poulet Rouge chicken, Wagyu beef brisket, and Berkshire St Louis hog ribs are the three meat options at the moment. The chicken and brisket start at $150, while the ribs cost $180. The ribs make a supper for four to six people, according to the recipe. This is a condensed version of the information.