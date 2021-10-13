Is There a Viral Video of a Giant Moon Eclipsing the Sun in the North Pole?

A viral video purporting to catch an extraordinary natural phenomena claims to show what looks to be a gigantic moon filling up practically the entire sky before it eclipses the sun for only a few seconds.

The video, which has received millions of views, wowed many internet users who had never seen anything quite like it before.

The Complaint

The viral video, which was shared by TikTok user @amoskabuthi0 on September 7, claims to have captured “one of nature’s miracles.”

The moon orbits so close to Earth that it occupies the bulk of the sky before temporarily eclipsing the sun and turning the entire sky pitch black in the video.

The on-screen text indicates that “when orbiting the Earth near the Arctic Ocean at the North Pole between Russia and Canada, the Moon approaches so close to the earth that it appears as if it will collide with the earth.”

“The Moon completes this cycle in under 30 seconds, covering the Sun for 5 seconds before retreating beyond the horizon. One of the natural wonders.” At the time of writing, the video has over 6.5 million views and 590,000 likes.

The FactsThe video is a hoax created by @aleksey nz, a CGI and animation artist. The video was first released on May 17 and has already received over 32.9 million views.

@aleksey nz makes animation and CGI videos of space travel and the sky on a regular basis and posts them on his TikTok account, which has over 1.9 million followers.

There are also contradictions between the video and @amoskabuthi0’s writing. The video went viral after it was alleged to have been shot at the North Pole, which is entirely encased in snow and ice. The video, on the other hand, depicts a dry, grassy landscape.

The distance between the moon and Earth at perigee, the closest point to Earth, is around 360,000 kilometers, making it appear much smaller than the video depicts.

In those few seconds, the video also shows several moon faces. However, when viewed from Earth, the moon appears to be motionless because it takes about the same amount of time to spin once on its axis as it does to complete a single orbit. This is a condensed version of the information.