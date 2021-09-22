Is There a Salmonella Outbreak in Your State? As 127 people fall ill, half of the United States is affected.

In a recent outbreak, at least 127 people have become ill with Salmonella infections spanning 25 states in the United States.

On September 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the statistics in an investigative notice, stating that the source of the outbreak is unknown at this time.

The health department also stated that 18 people had been admitted to the hospital at the time, but that none of them had died. The investigation is still underway.

California, Utah, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts have all reported at least one case, according to CDC data.

The two largest outbreaks appear to have happened in Texas and Minnesota, where 45 and 13 persons, respectively, have become ill.

However, because many people recover without medical treatment and are not tested for the virus, these estimates may not be accurate. Furthermore, determining if a sick person is part of an outbreak usually takes three to four weeks.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can make people sick and can be found in a number of foods such as meat and vegetables. Chicken is the most common cause of infection, although recent outbreaks have also been linked to ground turkey and beef, mushrooms, and peaches.

When foods are related to an outbreak, they may be recalled.

While most people recover without antibiotics within a week, others may require hospitalization. People who are under the age of five, over the age of 65, or who have compromised immune systems are more prone to become infected.

Salmonella Oranienburg, a strain of Salmonella, is to blame for the present outbreak.

For weeks, data on the outbreak has been gathered. On September 2, the CDC identified 20 cases, and illnesses have “grown rapidly” since then, according to the CDC.

Sick persons ranged in age from less than a year old to 82 years old, with a median age of 33 and a female gender of 59 percent.

If you develop symptoms of a Salmonella infection, such as diarrhea or a temperature higher than 102, the health service advises you to contact your doctor right away. This is a condensed version of the information.