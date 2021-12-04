Is there a Planet 9? Why Are Scientists Perplexed by the Possibility of a Missing Planet?

An astronomer has discovered possible evidence for a proposed “Planet 9” at the Solar System’s edge, based on data collected in the 1980s.

Since the discovery of Neptune in 1846, when it was originally proposed that there might be a planet even further from the sun, the planet has been a topic of discussion.

Many scientists believe that this gigantic, frozen planet exists beyond even the solar system’s furthest body, and that it is buried by the icy cometary bodies of the Kuiper belt.

Despite the fact that its impact appears to be evident in these bodies, as well as some of the solar system’s other smaller worlds and even the sun’s axial tilt, Planet 9 remains elusive.

Every now and then, a piece of research emerges, such as a 2015 study by astronomers Michael Brown and Konstantin Batygin of the California Institute of Technology (CalTech), that reignites the debate regarding the solar system’s hidden planet.

As a result, some astronomers are on the lookout for Planet 9, while others doubt its existence.

Michael Rowan-Robinson was the first to hunt for what would have been the solar system’s tenth planet at the time, before Pluto was downgraded to a dwarf planet. This inquiry yielded no results, and Rowan-Robinson declared in 1991 that Planet 9 did not exist.

This changed when Rowan-Robinson revisited the decades-old data he initially looked at in the 1980s, this time with an eye toward breakthroughs in our understanding of planetary systems. Three infrared sources were discovered, which Rowan-Robinson believes could represent the long-hypothesized globe.

Rowan-discovery Robinson’s has the potential to revive the discussion about Planet 9, bringing the solar system’s most enigmatic object back into focus.

Planet 9: The Case

The Kuiper belt, which lies beyond Neptune and is thought to be the home of Planet 9, is made up of frozen bodies ranging in size from massive boulders to objects with diameters of over 1,000 miles. These objects are remnants from the solar system’s early stages that were never incorporated into the planets’ formation.

The Kuiper belt, which also contains the dwarf planet Pluto, has a lot of extreme objects. This is a condensed version of the information.