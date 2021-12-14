Is There A Link Between Tornadoes And Climate Change? The Science Isn’t Complete Yet.

Was climate change to blame for the recent tornadoes that killed scores of people and wreaked havoc across five states in the United States?

Higher temperatures may make these intense storms more likely, but experts are hesitant about making a straight link for the time being.

While recent extreme weather events have been connected to global warming, from this summer’s heatwaves in North America to flooding in Western Europe, there are still significant gaps in our scientific understanding of tornadoes and how they relate to climate.

According to John Allen, a climatologist at Central Michigan University, “at least in the last several decades, we have observed a trend towards more favorable weather,” notably in winter in the country’s midwest and southeast.

“However, attributing this incident to climate change is erroneous,” he continued.

Professor of climatology James Elsner of Florida State University makes a parallel with what we know about the link between fog and car crashes: while foggy conditions on the road are linked to a larger frequency of accidents, individual crashes in heavy fog aren’t always caused by impaired visibility.

In a similar vein, determining the causal relationship between climate change and tornadoes with more certainty will necessitate additional research.

This is where the subject of “attribution science,” which has advanced tremendously in recent years, comes into play.

The goal is to enter climate data into computer models to compare the likelihood of specific extreme weather events in a world without human-caused climate change to the one we live in now.

However, such studies take time and are especially difficult to conduct for tornadoes, which are more difficult to simulate than other extreme weather occurrences due to a scarcity of data.

It’s even too early to predict whether winter twisters will become more common as a result of climate change.

“I believe you could make the case that the evidence points in that direction.” “However, I don’t believe we’ve arrived at a position where we can firmly declare, ‘Yes, this is climate change,'” Allen added.

In both observed trends and forecasts, the latest United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report stated that there was “little confidence” in a link between global warming and small-scale phenomena such as tornadoes.

In recent years, the average number of tornadoes per year in the United States has remained stable, averaging about 1,300, with the majority occurring in the spring.

