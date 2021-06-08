Is the Syng Cell Alpha Speaker’s audio perfection worth $1,800?

The weight of the item on my front porch astonished me. As I began to unzip it, I saw that every detail had been well considered: perforated, easy to split, and tape included. After a few minutes of setup, I plugged this weird device into the power supply. The Syng Cell Alpha speaker then made a few audible sounds to indicate that it was ready to go. When I heard a few brief pulsing sounds, I knew I was about to be blown away by what this extraordinary ball had hidden underneath its glass surface.

With the help of internal microphones, those sonar-like sounds were mapping my room and orienting it in its new space. After connecting the Syng mobile app, I was ready to play my first song via AirPlay or Spotify Connect. After barely 18 seconds of listening to Childish Gambino’s “Summertime Magic,” I was blown away by the room-filling bass produced by this compact, basketball-size speaker.

Over the last eight years, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to audio on hundreds of different items, ranging from earbuds and headphones to various speakers. Although some are significantly superior to others, I’ve never emailed a friend to invite them over to hear a lecture. That’s just what I did this time around.

What Sets Syng Cell Alpha Apart?

According to Syng, the Cell Alpha speaker is the world’s first triphonic speaker. This term encompasses both software and hardware improvements, but in practice, it refers to the speaker’s ability to output sound in three directions around its sphere shape. It has forced-balanced subwoofers on the top and bottom that produce low frequencies that you can feel rather than just hear. The firm’s mission, according to them, is to blur the lines between artist and listener and to influence people’s conceptions of music.

Spoiler alert: it's fine to start flying the "Mission completed!" banner now. These are instruments I've never heard before. The materials of the instruments, such as the wood of the drum, were more visible than ever before. Instead of merely hearing the drums, the sound was powerful enough to conjure up visual pictures of how they were set up in the studio and possibly even the type of wood they were made of.