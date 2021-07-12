Is the SinoVac vaccine from China effective? Despite vaccination, 618 people have been infected with COVID-19.

Despite being completely vaccinated, more than 600 Thai health professionals have been infected with COVID-19. Questions have been raised about the efficiency of China’s Sinovac vaccination as more and more breakthrough cases have been recorded.

According to Reuters, 618 of Thailand’s 677,348 medical frontline workers who received two doses of the Sinovac vaccination became infected, according to data obtained by the country’s health ministry from April to July.

One nurse has passed away, while another is in severe condition.

Experts are now debating whether a third dose is required to improve immunity in health care workers.

In a press conference on Sunday, senior health official Sopon Iamsirithawon said, “This will be a new vaccine, either viral vector AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine, which Thailand would be receiving in the near term.”

Despite the country’s immunization program’s success, the number of community infections has reached an all-time high of 9,418. Authorities reported 91 new daily fatalities on Saturday.

Dicky Budiman, an Indonesian epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University, continues to advocate for China’s vaccine. According to him, the vaccine has demonstrated to be successful in preventing COVID-19 individuals from requiring hospitalization.

“We still see a lot of [health-care professionals] who make it through with only minor symptoms. It gives us confidence that Sinovac is effective against the new version to some extent, which is why we urge people get it,” Budiman added.

According to the South China Morning Post, the epidemiologist said that the observed breakthrough cases among health professionals could be attributable to a lack of protective gear, declining vaccine protection over time, and reduced efficiency against newer strains.

“We cannot accept [vaccination-related mortality among health-care professionals] at the current rate,” Budiman said, adding that he supports booster shots for health-care workers and supports continuing research into the vaccine’s effectiveness. “We have to figure it out.”

According to a recent study published in The Lancet Microbe, the Sinovac vaccination is less effective against the Gamma version of the coronavirus, which was initially discovered in South America.

The vaccination’s antibodies were unable to adequately contain the variant, according to the researchers, who also stated that patients who had previously survived COVID-19 could still be reinfected with the Gamma strain, even if they had already received the Sinovac vaccine.

Nonetheless, the researchers stated that the vaccination is still helpful in reducing the onset of severe symptoms and mortality in COVID-19 infected people.