Is the Perseid Meteor Shower Still Visible Tonight and How Long Does It Last?

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most popular celestial phenomena of the year, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, where summer nights are generally optimal for viewing.

The annual meteor shower will be visible between July 17 and August 26 this year. According to Sky & Telescope magazine, while the peak night, August 11-12, has passed, the shower is projected to put up a good display for a night or two before and after, meaning they will be visible tonight.

The waxing crescent moon will be roughly 25% full tonight, implying that sky will be quite black until daybreak, offering decent viewing conditions—depending, of course, on the weather where you are.

While skygazers will be able to view more meteors in the days leading up to the peak, Perseids are usually visible for about 10 days after this night, though at a slower rate.

Meteors, often known as “shooting stars,” are light streaks created by tiny particles of space debris, ranging in size from a grain of sand to the size of a pea, burning up in the Earth’s upper atmosphere while traveling at incredible speeds. Perseid meteor debris, for example, travels at a speed of roughly 130,000 miles per hour.

Meteor showers are celestial phenomena in which a single point in the night sky, known as the radiant, is seen to produce a large number of meteors.

The radiant of the Perseids is located in the constellation Perseus, which is named after Perseus, a hero from Greek mythology who was the son of the god Zeus and mortal Dana.

The debris that causes the Perseids comes from the comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun every 133 years. The comet shed the debris a long time ago, and it is now dispersed across its orbit.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year as Earth travels through this stream of debris. According to the American Meteor Society, 50-75 meteors per hour may be observed in clear skies from rural regions during the peak of the shower.

To observe the Perseids, you must look in which direction?

The Perseids appear to come from the constellation Perseus, but you don’t need to gaze there to see them. This is a condensed version of the information.