Is the nuclear option a panacea for the planet’s climate or a poison?

Nuclear energy, according to its supporters, is the world’s greatest — and possibly only — option for avoiding catastrophic climate catastrophe. Opponents argue that it is too costly, hazardous, and unnecessary.

Between the two sides are some who see nuclear power as a necessary evil that will buy time for cleaner, safer alternatives to emerge.

“We don’t have a choice,” Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, which advises developed countries, said.

It’s a divisive topic that continues to divide experts and policymakers alike.

Nuclear reactors, unlike wind, solar, and hydropower, are not reliant on often variable climatic elements. Drought and low winds, for example, have been blamed for the recent increase in natural gas costs, which has fueled demand for dirtier alternatives like coal and oil.

Nonetheless, nuclear power plants face high construction costs, with recent projects taking longer to finish and exceeding estimates, as well as the difficult task of disposing of extremely hazardous waste and decommissioning power plants.

On the plus side, nuclear reactors generate large amounts of energy while emitting no carbon dioxide directly.

Even when the emissions related with uranium mining and the concrete, steel, and other materials required in building are taken into consideration, nuclear power generates relatively few greenhouse gases: far less than coal or gas, and even less than solar, according to some studies.

“Everything that reduces emissions is excellent news,” Birol remarked.

According to the International Energy Agency, nuclear power has prevented around 55 gigatonnes of CO2 emissions during the last five decades, or about two years’ worth of global energy-related CO2 emissions.

For these reasons, nuclear energy has a larger part of the global power mix in most of the scenarios proposed by the IPCC (the UN’s climate experts) to keep average global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius above what they were at the end of the nineteenth century.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, whose purpose includes nuclear power promotion, has upgraded its predictions for the first time since the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident in Japan in 2011, and now anticipates installed capacity to quadruple by 2050 under the most favorable scenario.

Nuclear power, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, is “very crucial in our efforts to reach net zero emissions.”

