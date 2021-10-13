Is the Moderna Vaccine ‘Banned’ in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland?

Rare reports of heart inflammation in persons who received the Moderna COVID vaccine prompted health authorities in several Nordic countries to take action, sparking social media discussion.

The Complaint

On October 9, Twitter user ‘pdubdev,’ who styles themselves as a “bold fighter for personal liberty,” reported that the Moderna vaccine, also known as Spikevax, has been prohibited in a number of countries.

“Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland have all banned the Moderna vaccine,” the user added. The FDA hasn’t said anything.” Since then, the tweet has gotten a lot of attention, with over 15,000 likes and nearly 5,000 retweets as of 10 a.m. EDT on October 13.

The Moderna vaccination has been banned in Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland.

The Details

The tweet appears to be in response to health authorities in those nations taking action in the wake of allegations that the Moderna vaccination may increase the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle and inflammation of the heart’s outer membrane, respectively.

According to the Swedish health ministry, the risk is quite low.

The tweet implies that the Moderna vaccination has been outright banned in the nations indicated. This isn’t correct.

Sweden has chosen to postpone, rather than ban, the use of the Moderna vaccine in some of its citizens, specifically those born in 1991 or after. Young men are the most likely to get myocarditis and pericarditis as a result of immunization. It cited early evaluations from data sources in Sweden and the Nordic countries.

At the time of writing, the suspension was only in effect until December 1 of this year.

On October 6, Norway issued its own statement, recommending that children aged 12 to 17 receive Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccination rather than the Moderna Spikevax vaccine. Men under 30 should "consider picking Comirnaty" while getting vaccinated, but "both the Moderna and Pfizer are still advised for individuals over 30 years of age," according to the statement. "The Nordic registry study looking at the incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis has not yet been finished, and as a result, conclusive findings from this study cannot yet be drawn," it noted.