Is the Moderna COVID Vaccine Prohibited in Sweden?

As COVID vaccines are widely used around the world, extremely rare cases of side effects have been reported.

The Complaint

In a tweet on Wednesday, Chris Saccoccia, who is known for fighting COVID prevention measures such as face masks and lockdowns in Canada, said that Sweden’s government had banned Moderna’s COVID vaccination.

“Moderna is now banned in Sweden due to myocarditis,” Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, stated.

“How many idiots took the Moderna jab or passed it on to their kids?”

SURPRISE! MYOCARDITIS has resulted in the banning of MODERNA in Sweden. “Effective and safe” 😉 How many knuckleheads took the Moderna jab or gave it to their kids?! https://t.co/ksb1se0Nuo Chris Sky (@chrissaccoccia1) (@chrissaccoccia1) (@chrissaccoccia1) (@chrissa 6th of October, 2021 He has 106,000 Twitter followers, and the message had 600 retweets and 1,380 likes at the time of writing.

Searches for “Sweden bans Moderna vaccination” were up 600 percent on Thursday, according to Google’s Google Trends analytics tool. On Friday, there was still a rise, but it had dropped to 40%.

The Details

Due to concerns about myocarditis and pericarditis, the Swedish Public Health Agency halted the country’s rollout of the Moderna COVID vaccination, also known as Spikevax, for persons born in 1991 and later on Wednesday.

The decision was made as a “precautionary measure” due to “an elevated risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or heart sac,” according to the agency. It stated that the chance of getting harmed is “very low.” Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is the inflammation of the heart’s outer lining. Both are brought on by an immunological response triggered by some form of stimulus.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, instances have been documented in people who have received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, with male teenagers and young adults being the most affected.

The hazards were “particularly obvious when it comes to Moderna’s vaccination Spikevax, especially after the second dose,” according to preliminary analysis from Swedish and Nordic data sources, according to Sweden’s Public Health Agency.

“The probability of being affected is very modest for the individual, and it is a very unusual adverse effect,” it noted.

Both. This is a condensed version of the information.