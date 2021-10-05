Is the Joro Spider a poisonous spider? In Georgia, the number of large invasive species is on the rise.

The Joro spider, a big, invasive species that was first discovered in Georgia less than a decade ago, is becoming more common throughout the state.

The spider stands out not only because of its size, with individuals measuring about three inches across, but also because of its vibrant colors.

Their legs are crisscrossed with bright yellow, orange, and black stripes, while their bodies are primarily yellow with dark blue and red patterns.

They also spin massive orb webs out of their bright yellow silk.

The Joro spider’s bright color scheme, along with the fact that it is an invasive species, may lead people to believe it is threatening to humans.

A bite from a Joro spider, however, is thought to be harmless to humans unless you are allergic to the venom.

According to Byron Freeman, director of the Georgia Museum of Natural History, “all spiders have poison that they use to subdue prey.”

“If you put your hand in front of one and try to get it to bite you, it will very certainly bite you. However, if you disturb their web, they will flee. They’re attempting to elude detection.”

The first documented appearance of a Joro spider in Georgia was in 2013, and it has since expanded throughout the state, with reports as far north as North Carolina.

Experts have only been able to guess on how it got to the United States because it is native to Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan.

A group of Joro spiderlings most likely arrived in Georgia on a cargo container. With the Joro spider’s ability to survive colder temperatures, they may someday go beyond the Deep South and into more northern territory.

Early November is when the spiders reach maturity, and each of their egg sacs can hold hundreds of young.

They also spread through ballooning, which they do by spinning silk threads that catch the wind and propel them to new locations.

Arachnophobes in Georgia who are anxious about spider emergence may be relieved to find that they typically die off in late November.

They’re also thought to be able to eat brown marmorated stink bugs, a severe agricultural issue that native spiders avoid.

