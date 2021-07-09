Is the Hubble Space Telescope Still Up and Running? For Nearly a Month, NASA’s Iconic Spacecraft has been offline.

NASA scientists are still working to resurrect the Hubble Space Telescope, and engineers are resorting to increasingly dangerous solutions in order to save the famed spacecraft.

Hubble’s onboard computer went into safe mode and shut down on June 13 of this year, causing the spacecraft to stop working.

Engineers are still doing numerous checks on the telescope’s systems to figure out exactly what happened. However, the actual origin of the problem has remained a mystery.

NASA’s director of astrophysics, Paul Hertz, told Space.com that engineers are using “riskier” troubleshooting approaches to get the telescope up and operating again.

Initially, the spacecraft’s primary computer was suspected of being the culprit, he added. Engineers moved to the backup and discovered the problem was still there, ruling out this explanation.

Since then, the specialists’ focus has shifted to other computer-related systems, such as data and power supplies. However, replacing these systems with backups is difficult.

“To change them out and swap in the redundant components on the other side would require commanding of the spacecraft, which is riskier because if you do something wrong, the spacecraft will be in an undesired condition,” Hertz told Space.com.

He called the ongoing efforts to repair Hubble “a bit of a detective exercise,” but added that NASA was giving the crew plenty of time to address the problem rather than pushing them.

Looking ahead, he believes the telescope may last “another five, ten, or twelve years” before something else goes wrong, and that the mission could even continue after that.

In April 1990, the space shuttle Discovery launched and deployed the Hubble Space Telescope, which has been operational for more than 30 years.

Because it can stare into the universe without being obstructed by the Earth’s atmosphere, the orbiting telescope has produced some of the most stunning photographs of deep space ever seen.

The Hubble Deep Field image, which was captured in 1995 after scientists focused the telescope at a small piece of sky and left it to collect all the light it could for ten days, is a notable example.

It discovered what NASA possesses. This is a condensed version of the information.