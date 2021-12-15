Is the Geminid Meteor Shower still visible, and when will it end?

Although the peak of the Geminid meteor shower has passed, skygazers still have a chance to see the yearly cosmic phenomenon. If amateur astronomers miss the Geminids in 2021, not only will the meteor shower return the following year, but there is still another shower to see in December.

The Geminids, one of the year’s most beautiful meteor showers, peaked on Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to The Washington Newsday. However, the downpour, which began on December 4, will last through Friday.

According to NASA, the Geminids can produce up to 120 meteors per hour at their peak, visible in both hemispheres but clearer in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Geminid meteor shower is best visible during the night and predawn hours, according to NASA’s Solar System Exploration website, and typically begins between 9 and 10 p.m., making it a fantastic opportunity for younger skywatchers to catch such an event.

Each December, as Earth travels around the sun, it passes through a cloud of dust and particles ejected by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon as it completes its 1.4-year circle around our star, known as the Geminids.

This means skywatchers who couldn’t get to a decent vantage point to see the last little chunks of debris from Asteroid 3200 Phaethon, which orbits the sun once every 1.4 years and slams into the atmosphere at 78,000 miles per hour—50 times the speed of a jet fighter—will have another chance in 2022.

The Geminid meteor shower, which gets its name from the fact that it approaches Earth from the constellation Gemini, will strike Earth’s atmosphere once more on December 4, 2022.

The Geminids will reach their peak in 364 days, on December 14, 2022.

The Ursids meteor shower, which begins on December 17 and ends on Christmas Eve, is still visible to anyone who can’t wait until next year to see a meteor shower. The Ursids shower, which is generated by Earth passing through debris left by the comet Tuttle, will peak between December 22 and 23.

The Ursids, so named because they appear brightest in the constellation Ursa Minor, are less impressive than the Geminids, with only about 10 visible on average.